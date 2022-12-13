play
image

Wildlife: These zoo animals have been playing in the snow

Camels, otters, gorillas and flamingos have been exploring the winter weather.
Animals at the UK's biggest zoo have had their home transformed as snow blanketed the 600-acre park of Whipsnade Zoo. This Eurasian lynx had a private play day after the Bedfordshire park was closed on Tuesday due to the weather.
Eurasian lynxzoo
This wolverine looks a bit different to the way you might imagine if you've seen the X-Men movies! But wolverines have a reputation for ferocity and strength out of proportion to their size. It is normally found in northern forests of the US, Canada, Scandinavia and Russia - so it is used to the cold!
wolverine in the snowzoo
Over at London Zoo the animals also joined in the flurry of excitement as snow blanketed the capital.
flamingoszoo
Western Lowland gorilla Mjukuu headed straight for a snowman made by zookeepers, munching on its carrot nose and sweetcorn eyes.
Western Lowland gorilla Mjukuuzoo
Then silverback gorilla Kiburi arrived to snack on the leftovers - tucking into its fennel feet and broccoli hair.
silverback Kiburizoo
Humboldt penguins are a medium-sized penguin that normally live in South America. While we often think of penguins being surrounded by snow, the Humboldt usually lives on islands and rocky coasts and often uses caves as shelter.
Humboldt penguinszoo
Last up, an animal we normally associate with sand not snow - a camel. But this Bactrian camel is covered in fur and migrates between hot sandy dunes and high cold mountains. Bactrians can withstand cold as low as −30 °C in winter to 50 °C (122 °F) in summer. Did you know that some of the world's coldest places are deserts? The coldest desert on Earth is the Antarctic.
Bactrian camelzoo
These little Asian short-clawed otters seems to be enjoying their snowy riverbank.
Asian short-clawed otters in snowzoo

