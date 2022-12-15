Christmas number one: Who's in the running for 2022?

Reuters, PA and Getty

You might be listening to a lot of Christmas songs right now which means the race for Christmas number one is nearly here!

Each year in the week leading up to Christmas Day, one song is crowned king of the festive charts.

It all kicks off on Friday 16 December and this year, the winner will be announced on Friday 23 December.

Reigning champions and YouTube stars LadBaby will be trying to get a a record-breaking fifth UK Christmas number one single in a row and this year they're joining forces with money saving expert Martin Lewis.

But who's in the running this year we hear you say? Here are some of the contenders for 2022.

LadBaby

Press Association

Four-time winners Mark and Roxanne Hoyle (aka LadBaby) weren't going to release another single this year, but with the cost of living crisis, they wanted to raise money for the food bank charity The Trussell Trust to help those affected.

They're singing a cover song of Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas' which was released in 1984.

Their track is called 'Food Aid' and they'll be joined by finance expert Martin Lewis and several music legends who haven't been revealed yet.

"I don't think everyone is ready for Martin Lewis's singing voice," Mark said. "He puts me to shame".

All the money raised from the song will be shared equally between food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

LadBaby collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John last year to release 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone', which became their fourth UK Christmas number one in a row.

They are currently joint record holders with the Beatles with four festive chart-toppers, but can they make it a fifth in a row and receive the most official Christmas Number 1 singles in history? We'll find out VERY soon!

Stormzy

Press Association

Can Stormzy's song 'Firebabe' be a future festive classic?

It's proving popular as it's been the UK's official trending song over the last few weeks.

It's currently at number 9 in the singles chart and it features another singer called Debbie Ehirim on the track.

Taylor Swift

Getty Images

It's her! Hi!

Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' is climbing the Christmas charts as it continues to remain popular. But can it hold on until the big day?

George Ezra

George Ezra's thrown his hat in the ring for Christmas Number 1 again with 'Come On Home For Christmas'.

It was released last year, but it's now available on streaming platforms for the first time.

Can the 'shotgun' singer secure the top spot this year?

Meghan Trainor

Getty Images

Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' is at number 7 in the singles chart and it definitely makes us want to sing and dance!

But does it have a festive feel to it and can it make it's way all to the top in time for Christmas?

Mariah Carey

Getty Images

Mariah Carey's Christmas classic 'All I Want For Christmas is You' finally became a number one single in 2020, 26 years after it was originally released.

Although the song has never reached Christmas number one!

Could 2022 finally be Mariah's year?

Ed Sheeran & Elton John

Ed Sheeran and Elton John's hit 'Merry Christmas' was they released last year and is in the charts again.

The modern festive tune is a popular one... but can it go all the way? We'll find out on 23 December.

Who do you think should be number one? Which is your favourite Christmas song? Let us know in the comments below..