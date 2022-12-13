Rail strikes: Christmas travel starts to be disrupted after pay offer rejected

Getty Images

It could be difficult to travel by train over the festive period after rail workers have started strike action across England, Scotland and Wales.

The RMT - the rail union - have rejected Network Rail's pay offer which means they've started strike action with a 48-hour walk out December 13 into 14, December 16 and 17 as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Passengers had already been warned to plan their travel well in advance over Christmas, although many trains do not run over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

When are the rail strikes? 13-14 December

16-17 December

24 December

25 December

26 December

3-4 January

6-7 January

Getty Images

What's this rail strike about and why has the offer been rejected?

The RMT represents staff at Network Rail, who look after the railways and include signallers and maintenance workers. It also represents workers at 14 train operating companies.

Workers are calling for better working conditions and pay rises to match the pace of inflation, with the cost of living rising at its fastest rate for more than 40 years.

Network Rail, which owns and maintains the railways, had offered a 5% pay rise this year and a 4% rise in 2023 to railway workers but it was rejected by over half of the union members.

Where will be affected by the strikes? The strikes will affect parts of England, Scotland and Wales. Some main lines will be operating but Network Rail say the service levels will be "significantly reduced" and not all stations will be served.

PA Media

Along with the pay rises, Network Rail offered its staff other benefits including discounted rail travel for family and friends.

But the deal also depended on some big changes which would mean nearly 2,000 jobs would be lost and the company said they couldn't guarantee people wouldn't lose their jobs until January 2025.

Network Rail also told the union that it was their "best and final" offer.

PA Media Mick Lynch is the leader of the RMT Union

What are people saying?

You might've heard of or seen this guy, Mick Lynch - he's the leader of the RMT union.

He said the vote was a "huge rejection of Network Rail's substandard offer".

He added: "The government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes.

"We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement, will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions."

The Department for Transport said it was a "fair and improved offer",

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said the continuing strikes were "very damaging across the industry and the government's resolve is clear: we want these strikes taken down, and we want a better and more resilient railway for the future."