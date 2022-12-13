World Cup 2022: Six players to watch out for in the France vs Morocco semi-final

Getty Images

Wednesday night sees the second World Cup semi-final taking place between defending champions France and Morocco.

But who will be joining the winners of Tuesday's semi-final to battle it out for football's top trophy?

Both nations have made a real impact in the tournament so far, so let's take a closer look at some of the top players from both sides to watch out for!

Let us know who you think will win by taking part in our vote below and give us your score prediction in the comments too!

Kylian Mbappé

The France superstar is on sensational form and is currently the tournament's top scorer with 5 goals - he'll no doubt be wanting to add to his tally and take home the Golden Boot award.

Mbappé is one of the fastest players in the world of football, clocking speeds of up to 22 miles per hour in this year's tournament, as well as being the second-most expensive footballer on Earth.

His speed and skill have caused huge problems for opposition teams throughout the competition, including England.

Will Morocco finally be the team to stop him?

Hakim Ziyech

If you think Ziyech looks familiar, that's because the midfielder plays his club football for Premier League side Chelsea.

He is nicknamed "The Wizard" by fans - a title given to him by supporters of the Dutch club Ajax, where he played before signing for the Blues, because of the magic he produces on the pitch!

Born in the Netherlands to a Moroccan family, he played for Dutch national youth teams before opting to switch and play for Morocco at senior level.

The 29-year-old had announced his international retirement earlier this year, but rejoined the squad after the appointment of current coach Walid Regragui.

Olivier Giroud

Les Bleus are trying to do what no nation has managed to do since Brazil 60 years ago - successfully defend the men's World Cup.

One of the key players France will be looking to, to help achieve that feat is Olivier Giroud.

Giroud became his country's all-time leading men's scorer earlier in the tournament when he netted his 52nd international goal in their last-16 match against Poland.

He added to his tally by scoring the winner against England in the 78th minute in Saturday's quarter-final.

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco have already made history as the first African team to reach a semi-final of a World Cup.

Their success has been built around their steely defence, which includes 24-year-old Achraf Hakimi.

Known for his speed and goal scoring ability, the Paris Saint-Germain player is regarded as one of the best right backs in the world.

Born and raised in Madrid, he scored Morocco's winning penalty against Spain in their last-16 match.

Aurélien Tchouaméni

France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni may only be 22 years old but he's already making a big impact for club and country.

He signed for Real Madrid over the summer, in a £85m deal, where he's become a regular in the team.

Despite only making his senior international debut last September, he's already won 19 caps for France.

He scored his first World Cup goal against England last week when he opened the scoring by hammering home a long-range strike in the 17th minute.

Yassine Bounou

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, or Bono as he's nicknamed, has been an important member of Morocco's squad.

The Atlas Lions have conceded only ONCE so far in the whole tournament, including their penalty shootout against Spain - where Bono saved both of Spain's two spot kicks!

His heroics haven't gone unnoticed, with Fifa naming him Man of the Match in their quarter-final victory against Portugal.

The 31-year-old currently plays for Spanish club Sevilla but is being linked to other big clubs after his string of epic saves!

