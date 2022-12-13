play
Watch Newsround

What have your Christmas elves been up to?

Last updated at 07:29
comments
View Comments (6)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: You've been sending in your cheeky elves' antics!

With Christmas just around the corner, it's clear that your elves have been up to no good!

You've been sending us in your pictures of the cheeky things they've been doing.

Whether it's hanging off lampshades, raiding the cupboard or snoozing in the dog's basket!

We love to know how much trouble they've been causing - so let us know in the comments what your elf's best trick has been this year!

And don't forget, there's still time to send your elf pictures in by clicking here.

Your elf photos

Laetitia
An elf wearing a red santa suit riding on a reindeerLaetitia

Here's Laetita's elf riding a reindeer! We wonder which reindeer this one is and how fast can the elf go?

PPU
An elf climbing up a wreathPPU

Look at this little guy! This cheeky elf is trying to climb up a wreath to spy on the family.

ZackyBoy
An elf rolled up in loo rollZackyBoy

ZackyBoy's elf has been causing mayhem since arriving in the house... I wonder why they couldn't find any toilet roll?!

Charlotte
Two elves cooking eggs near pans in the kitchenCharlotte

These hungry elves have made themselves at home... they're making eggs and toast for breakfast in Charlotte's house!

Darcie
Two elves near a cereal bowl. One is sitting inside the bowl, the other leaning over itDarcie

And Darcie's cheeky elves Buddy and Chubby are eating all the cereal this morning! Those guys are certainly hungry.

Starlightpug
An elf on a towel holder next to a shower screen covered in shaving foamStarlightpug

Starlight pug's cheeky elf been writing messages with shaving foam! Let's hope they cleaned up after...

Remember - we love to know how much trouble your elves have been causing - so let us know in the comments below.

More like this

hands-holding-a-present-for-an-eco-friendly-christmas-2019

Eco-friendly Christmas: Five top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

children-building-snowman.

UK weather: Have you had snow where you live?

Christmas tree

Why do we have Christmas trees?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • My elfs climbed up my tree and made the pasta from elf AND put up a tree in my room!!

  • This year is the naughtiest my elves have ever been! This morning we caught them on a zip line running throughout the house, and then the other day we found out they had threw toilet paper all over our living room!

  • My elf rolled up the rug and has put herself in the middle!

  • I don’t have an elf but my friend has one and her brother touched it so it was hanging on the wall with a lot of paper saying don’t touch me! I wish I had a elf

  • Sitting on the dog

  • Our elves always make us laugh! They sometimes bring things too and my favourite thing they did was when they tried to zipline down a long piece of string with candy canes! Mine is called Twilight!

Top Stories

Strictly logo silhouette and question mark.

Who's made it through to the Strictly final?

comments
12
modric and messi

Croatia vs Argentina: 6 players to watch out for

comments
2
ankylosaur and tail

These dinosaurs used their tails to fight each other

comments
2
Newsround Home