What have your Christmas elves been up to?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: You've been sending in your cheeky elves' antics!

With Christmas just around the corner, it's clear that your elves have been up to no good!

You've been sending us in your pictures of the cheeky things they've been doing.

Whether it's hanging off lampshades, raiding the cupboard or snoozing in the dog's basket!

We love to know how much trouble they've been causing - so let us know in the comments what your elf's best trick has been this year!

And don't forget, there's still time to send your elf pictures in by clicking here.

Your elf photos

Laetitia

Laetitia

Here's Laetita's elf riding a reindeer! We wonder which reindeer this one is and how fast can the elf go?

PPU

PPU

Look at this little guy! This cheeky elf is trying to climb up a wreath to spy on the family.

ZackyBoy

ZackyBoy

ZackyBoy's elf has been causing mayhem since arriving in the house... I wonder why they couldn't find any toilet roll?!

Charlotte

Charlotte

These hungry elves have made themselves at home... they're making eggs and toast for breakfast in Charlotte's house!

Darcie

Darcie

And Darcie's cheeky elves Buddy and Chubby are eating all the cereal this morning! Those guys are certainly hungry.

Starlightpug

Starlightpug

Starlight pug's cheeky elf been writing messages with shaving foam! Let's hope they cleaned up after...

Remember - we love to know how much trouble your elves have been causing - so let us know in the comments below.