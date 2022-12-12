World Cup 2022: Dave the cat coming home with England team

Getty Images Dave the cat became England's unofficial furry mascot during the tournament

England might not be coming home with the World Cup trophy this year, however they are returning with something PAW-some instead.

Meet Dave the cat, a stray who befriended the team at their hotel base in Qatar.

He became such a regular around the camp that he was adopted as the team's unofficial tournament mascot.

In fact, some of the players grew so close to the tabby cat, that they've decided to bring him over from CAT-ar to the UK to be rehomed!

What happened?

INSTAGRAM/ENGLAND Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker have been Dave's biggest fans

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker have been Dave's biggest fans, posting regular updates and pictures of the cat during the past few weeks.

John explained how the team first came across their tabby friend at the Qatar hotel.

He said: "The first day we got there we got a little table around the corner.

"Next minute, Dave pops out. Then every night he's there sat waiting for food."

The duo originally said they'd bring Dave back with them if they won the World Cup, but decided to rehome him anyway despite their quarter-final loss to France.

PA Media Dave getting ready to come to the UK

Dave left Qatar two hours after the squad had departed the country.

He will first head to a local vet in the UK where he'll receive a check-up and vaccinations.

He'll then spend four months in quarantine before heading to his new home.