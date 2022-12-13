Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who's made it through to the final?

Singer and presenter Fleur East and actor Will Mellor were in the bottom two for semi-finals week

It was an intense weekend for the remaining Strictly Come Dancing contestants as they battled it out on the dance floor in a bid to make it through to Saturday's grand final!

The remaining five couples did their best to impress the judges and the public, but who did just enough and who didn't quite make the cut?

Well sadly, it was actor Will Mellor who became the 11th contestant to leave the competition.

He faced singer and presenter Fleur East in the dreaded dance off, where both contestants performed their favourite routine of the night again with their professional dance partners.

Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola performed the Charleston, and Will and his dance partner Nancy Xu followed with their Couples' Choice routine.

However, it was Fleur that was saved in the end, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all choosing to keep her in the competition.

Fleur and her partner Vito performing the Charleston

Judge Anton Du Beke chose to save Will and Nancy.

"I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mums face, she deserves it. I'll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think," Will said when asked about his Strictly experience.

Will and Nancy performed their Couple's Choice routine in the dance off

"I didn't think I'd be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I've had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit."

Will also thanked his dance partner Nancy before bidding farewell to the competition.

"I'm proud of the partnership, we've had such an amazing journey together. I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family."

What can we expect from the final?

The remaining four couples will now be gearing up for the final, which takes place on Saturday.

The public will soon find out whether it'll be Hamza, Molly, Fleur or Helen lifting up the famous glitterball trophy.

You can catch the final live on Saturday 17th December at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

With the final just around the corner, you can leave your good luck messages for the final four in the comments below.

