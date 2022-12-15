Nature Photographer of the year: 2022's winning pictures

Here is this year's winner! Dmitry Kokh is a nature photographer from Russia, and took this photo of some bears that had taken over an abandoned house in Kolyuchin, in Russia. The village used to be a weather station during the Soviet Union, which was closed in 1992, but it's now been taken over by polar bears. Dmitry took the shot with a quiet drone, getting slowly closer and closer to the bears so they did not get spooked.