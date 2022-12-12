World Cup 2022: Six players to watch out for in the Croatia vs Argentina semi-final

Getty Images

The World Cup may be be over for England and Wales but the football goes on, and we're now at the sharp end of the tournament.

France, Morocco, Croatia and Argentina will play in the semi-finals and two of them will get to the World Cup final.

So let's look at some of the players to watch out for when Croatia play Argentina on Tuesday night!

Messi

Getty Images

Let's start with one of the world's most famous players: Lionel Messi.

He needs no introduction but one of the biggest questions is whether the Argentinan superstar can win the World Cup for the first time.

Messi has had an amazing career, winning 10 Spanish league titles, another in France, four Champions Leagues, the 2021 Copa America and a record seven Ballon d'Or awards - given to the world's best player each year.

Would winning the World Cup make him the true GOAT?

Modric

Getty Images

He's another legend of the sport and another Ballon d'Or winner, after his performance at the 2018 World Cup.

At 37, Luka Modric is still running the show in Real Madrid's midfield and is also still the main man for Croatia.

After leading Croatia to the World Cup final at the last tournament, he'll be looking to guide his team to the title this time.

That will mean having to get past Messi and Argentina first. And if Croatia can do it, it's likely that his clever passes will be one of the big reasons.

Livakovic

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. All the best saves from Croatia's penalty hero Livakovic

Dominik Livakovic has so far been the unlikely hero of Croatia's tournament.

The goalie may not have been the most famous name in his country's squad when they arrived in Qatar, but he has been vital in their progress to the semi-finals.

He saved three of Japan's penalties in the last-16 shootout and another against Brazil in the quarter-final.

The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb star is also the only member of Croatia's starting team who plays his club football in his home country.

Alvarez

Getty Images

Manchester City signed Julian Alvarez in January 2022 but he only moved to the club in July.

Since then the striker has been in and out of the team while Erling Harland has been smashing in the goals.

But for Argentina at the World Cup he's been really important.

According to many football experts, he is the player who came into the team when Argentina were struggling and helped their attack, including Messi, to click together.

He's scored two goals already and will be looking for more.

Gvardiol

Getty Images

Josko Gvardiol is one of the youngest members of the Croatia team at just 20, but he has made a big impact.

The defender plays for German side RB Leipzig and has started all five games for his country at the World Cup, with his team only conceding one goal.

On the pitch he's easy to spot as he wears a protective mask after he broke his nose during a collision with a Leipzig teammate before the World Cup started.

Mac Allister

Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister joined Premier League side Brighton in January 2019 but has really raised his profile at the World Cup.

Although he missed Argentina's first match - when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia - the midfielder has been in the first team ever since.

The 23-year-old has impressed everyone at this tournament is now being linked with lots of other clubs who are looking for a new star.