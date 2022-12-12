Ankylosaurus: Scientists suggest these dinosaurs used their tails against each other

Getty Images Scientists now think Ankylosaurs used their tails against each other as well as against predators like this T. rex

Ankylosaurs are known for their big tail clubs but new research suggests they were used for more than we first thought.

Scientists think that as well as using these weapons to fight predators like the T. rex, it was also used among their own kind.

Markings on a fossil of the Ankylosaur Zuul crurivastator suggests Ankylosaurs would use their tail to battle for their social standing and to protect their territory as well as fight against their own kind for a mate.

Facts about the Ankylosaur They lived around 76 million years ago.

They were herbivores which means they ate plants.

They were covered in spikes to help protect them from meat-eating dinosaurs known as carnivores.

They could reach up to 6m in length and were around twice the weight of a rhinoceros.

Getty Images An illustration of what an Ankylosaurus looked like. Its tail has a tip which was encased in huge bony blobs

The fossil

The Ankylosaur had a large tail which was stiff with the tip encased in huge bony blobs which acted like a sledgehammer when it was used as a weapon.

It's taken experts years to free the entire fossil of the Zuul crurivastator from its surrounding rock, but once it was exposed the body was revealed to have preserved most of the skin and bony armour across the entire back and flanks.

The fossil shows spikes along its flanks that were broken and re-healed while the dinosaur was alive which experts say was caused by another Zuul's tail club rather than a predator like the T. rex.

Royal Ontario Museum/PA Wire An ankylosaur Zuul crurivastator skull

Facts about the fossil: Zuul crurivastator The fossil is named after the fictional monster 'Zuul' from the 1984 movie Ghostbusters.

Zuul crurivastator means "Zuul, the destroyer of shins".

Zuul's tail is about three metres (10 feet) long with sharp spikes running along its sides.

Scientists say the use of their tail in this way would have driven their evolution.

It's similar to the modern-day antelopes or deer who use their antlers as a weapon.

These have evolved to be used mostly for fighting members of the same species during battles for a mate or for territory.