Freya Skye: "I've had the most amazing experience!"

France have won the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Lissandro, 13, won with his song Oh Maman.

The song contest took place on Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, with children aged 9 to 14 representing their countries.

Freya Skye was the UK's contestant and came fifth, out of the 16 performers, with 146 points.

Speaking to me after the show, Freya said: "It was such a surreal feeling being on stage and performing. It's everything I've ever dreamed off. Best night of my life."

