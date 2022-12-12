UK weather: Have you had snow where you live?

PA Media

It's safe to say it's VERY cold in the UK at the moment.

Many parts have been affected by ice, fog and snow, with the cold weather conditions expected to continue over the next few days.

Snow has been settling in several parts of the country including Devon and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, areas of north-west England and the south-east.

Lots of people have been outdoors enjoying the snow, but the cold weather has caused travel disruption and school closures in some parts of the UK.

Airports including Heathrow and Gatwick in London have delayed or cancelled flights.

All flights from London Stansted airport were suspended on Sunday night after it was forced to close its runway due to the bad weather.

It's not just airports that have been affected by the cold snap. Trains have been delayed and drivers have been told to be careful on the roads.

Schools in parts of England including Cornwall, Gloucestershire, East Sussex and Essex have either been closed for the day, or are opening later due to the weather making it difficult for adults to drop children off.

Getty Images The cold weather is expected to continue for the next few days

Yellow weather warnings, which are issued by the Met Office, are currently in place across several parts of the UK, including parts of Scotland, London and south-west England.

People have been told to take care in the icy conditions, in particular to stay away from ice covering water, like rivers, lakes and ponds.

There was also a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland, which saw some sports events cancelled because of the cold conditions, but this has now ended.

PA Media This snowy pup had some playtime outdoors

The cold spell is expected to continue over the next few days.

"It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C or lower in isolated spots," Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said about the cold weather.

"Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year."

