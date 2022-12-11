play
World Cup: Send us your messages to England

France knocked England out of the World Cup

It was a sad night for England fans, after they lost to France in the World Cup quarter finals.

France beat England 2-1 after goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

England missed their chance to equalise with a penalty from Harry Kane, meaning their chances of going to the semi-finals were over.

Speaking about their performance in the match, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "We can be proud of what we've done."

Kids tell us how they feel after England v France

We want to know what you thought of the match!

Did you stay up to watch it? If you did, who did you watch it with - your friends or family?

What did you think of the results?

We want you to send in your messages for the England players!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • The match was soooo good yesterday

  • You played amazing yesterday and it was a very hard and tough game. I am sure that me and many others are proud of you all. Have a safe journey back home, better luck next time and have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

    • farah replied:
      Your right it was extremely tough

  • Good job, England! Come back in 2026 stronger and ready for it to be coming home!

  • I'm proud of you, guys. We were sooooo close but you tried your best and that's all I could ask for. Better luck next time. Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year!

  • Hi, guys! I just wanted to say how brilliantly you played and how you persevered such a tough match. You have made the whole nation so, so so proud over the past few weeks, and we praise how much you have done in the past. We all send you our best luck for the future and keep on doing what you are doing. Merry Christmas, guys! 🎄

  • Well done England, you can come back stronger next time! Don’t give up 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • You did amazing!! In the end, France won my a tiny amount…
    #POSITIVEVIBES

