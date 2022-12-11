World Cup: Send us your messages to England

Getty Images France knocked England out of the World Cup

It was a sad night for England fans, after they lost to France in the World Cup quarter finals.

France beat England 2-1 after goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

England missed their chance to equalise with a penalty from Harry Kane, meaning their chances of going to the semi-finals were over.

Speaking about their performance in the match, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "We can be proud of what we've done."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kids tell us how they feel after England v France

We want to know what you thought of the match!

Did you stay up to watch it? If you did, who did you watch it with - your friends or family?

What did you think of the results?

We want you to send in your messages for the England players!