Kids tell us how they feel after England v France

England crashed out of the World Cup last night, after they lost to France 2-1 in the quarter finals.

The English team put in an strong performance against the French side with team captain Harry Kane scoring a spot-kick in the second half.

However it wasn't enough to beat the French side, when Olivier Giroud headed in a second goal.

We spoke to some young fans who watched the game to see what they thought.

France will now take on Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday 14 December.

