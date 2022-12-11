play
World Cup: England lose to France in quarter-finals

Last updated at 09:28
Kids tell us how they feel after England v France

England crashed out of the World Cup last night, after they lost to France 2-1 in the quarter finals.

The English team put in an strong performance against the French side with team captain Harry Kane scoring a spot-kick in the second half.

However it wasn't enough to beat the French side, when Olivier Giroud headed in a second goal, and England's Harry Kane missed a chance to level with a penalty.

Speaking after the match, England captain Harry Kane said: "Standing here now, we are gutted it has come to an end as we had full belief we could go all the way."

"We can be proud of what we've done." he said.

France will now take on Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday 14 December.

olivier-giroud.Getty Images
Olivier Giroud celebrates France's win

England put in a steller performance against France in their quarter final match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The first goal came from France's Aurelien Tchouameni, who hammered home a long-range goal in the 17th minute.

But England weren't going to let them take the lead, and Captain Harry Kane helped England to draw level a few minutes later with a penalty.

The goal meant Kane equalled Wayne Rooney's England record of 53 goals from the spot.

harry-kane.Getty Images
Harry Kane expresses his sadness at missing his penalty

However in the second half Olivier Giroud headed in a second goal for France, and England's Harry Kane missed his chance to equalise with a second penalty after French player Theo Hernandez was given a yellow card.

Speaking after the match Harry said: "as the captain and the one who missed the penalty, I take responsibility for that."

"It's tough to take for me personally and the team.", "I couldn't be prouder of the boys." he said.

gareth-jude.Getty Images
England Manager Gareth Southgate consoles 19-year-old Jude Bellingham after England lose

Speaking about Kane, England manager Gareth Southgate added: "We win and lose as a team. He's been incredible for us and reliable in those situations; we wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for him."

"Of course tonight we have come up short. We felt we could win the tournament and tonight is very difficult."" We wish France well, they are a fantastic team." he said

France's manager Didier Deschamps said: "England have a very, very good team. We put up a good fight. I regret we gave them a penalty and then gave them another penalty."

What did you think? Did you watch the match? Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • It’s fine I played great

  • Kk so we played well but we don't have the current best player in the world on our team. England stay strong and make it to the euros.. do us proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • I watched the game last night and when it came down to the last few minutes I just couldn't watch knowing that we had lost. I think England did great and England could have won. But in the end, it was a bad day on the pitch.

  • We are disappointed, but I’m so happy we got this far in the first place. A huge congratulations to England for always playing a fantastic game. ✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Bro I can’t believe England are out because I thought they might win the World Cup

    Don’t worry though, they will hopefully get into the euros in 2years time

    Make sure we’re all happy for what is to come and don’t let your self down, always stay strong

    • unicorn29 replied:
      I agree

  • 😱😱😱

  • yes! France won. i was rooting for france and they beat england. At this rate they could win the world cup!

    • Tommy replied:
      Broooo

  • England did well

  • I watched the match and I’m very proud of England to get that far! x
    I’m not a supporter of England so every time France scored me and my dad screamed!! 🇫🇷
    Come on France, we believe in you!! 💗

    🦔✨ Hedgehog 🦔✨
    🎄🎅🏻 Tis the season to be jolly! 🎄🎅🏻
    💜 ☺ Besties with everyone! 💜☺

    • Tommy replied:
      Want to be England buddy’s?

