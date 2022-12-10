Strictly Come Dancing: Amy breaks world record

Amy broke the record on Strictly: It's Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has broken a world record!

The professional dancer took part in this year's Strictly Pro Challenge on the spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

This year's challenge involved 18 of the pros competing to see who could do the most Back Charleston Kick Steps in 30 seconds.

Amy came out top managing to do 19 of the kick steps before the time ran out.

Speaking about her win Amy said: " I cant believe it! this is for Wales, the first ever Welsh professional to win a pro challenge!"

This year's challenge was set by by Charleston expert Jenny Thomas and was hosted by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Joanne Brent from Guinness World Records was present during the challenge as well, as an official adjudicator - a person whose job it is to make sure the rules are followed.

Professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Lauren Oakley and Jowita Przystal came second with a joint score of 18 Back Charleston Kick Steps, and Luba Mushtuk and Carlos Gu came in third with 17.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday with the Semi Final, where the remaining couples will perform two routines each to try to secure a place in the Grand Final and Results Show on Monday 12 December.