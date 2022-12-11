Check out these stunning cloud waves in Wyoming

Facebook/ Rachel Gordon

Check out this incredible cloud formation!

These amazing wave-like clouds were spotted over the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, in the USA.

It was spotted by Rachel Gordon who quickly snapped a photo and shared it on social media.

"It was an awe-inspiring moment. I'm just glad others can enjoy the experience now, too." she said.

But what caused the clouds to do this? - well It's an extremely rare weather phenomenon called a Kelvin-Helmholtz instability.

What is Kelvin-Helmholtz instability?

The cloud formation is named after scientists Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz, who studied the weather phenomenon.

The wave-like shapes form when a faster stream of air moves above rising air below.

BBC Weather's Matt Taylor says the pictures are one of the most stunning and epic examples of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds he has ever seen.

"Like waves in the ocean, the atmosphere moves and responds to the environment around it. The air is effectively rising up and tumbling over on itself." he said.