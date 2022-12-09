World Cup 2022: Shanequa Paris' column

Can you imagine being in one place, surrounded by 60,000 people and most of them are making as much noise as possible?

That's what I've been experiencing here in Qatar at the World Cup games and it feels exhilarating.

The atmosphere begins in the street, when there's still three hours until kick-off and I'm walking with eager fans to get to the nearest metro station.

This time we're all travelling to the tent shaped Al-Bayt stadium to get there early ahead of England's match against Senegal.

Groups of fans singing is mixed with loud speakers blaring directions to the metro - this has become a funny viral chant across Doha, World Cup workers shout "metro" and the crowd responds "this way!" I already know this is going to be a loud night.

Hundreds of people queue along the barriers and it takes me about 15 minutes from the start to the station entrance, I don't mind the wait but I'm sure the mum carrying her young daughter did.

Doha has a shiny new underground metro service - similar to the tube in London, so getting around is fairly simple as trains run every 3 minutes.

Thankfully it's free to visitors of the World Cup, so hopping on a 20 minute metro journey with excited fans is a lot better and more environmentally friendly than being stuck in typical capital city rush-hour traffic.

When speaking to the super punctual fans I can see why they came to the stadium so early, "there are so many things to do here" one England supporter tells me as we watch budding footballers play a Lionel Messi simulator game, trying to score a goal in a tiny hole whilst a DJ nearby is spinning some of my favourite Afrobeats.

To my left, a fans face covered in white paint and on my right, a fan dressed as a lion - this is what makes the World Cup so special.

But it does surprise me that Fifa have reported an average match attendance of 94% for the group stages.

Every game I've been to, there has been thousands of empty seats in the stadiums, with a large chunk of them coming from the hospitality areas.

To me, each empty seat represents a passionate fan who could've witnessed the best game of their life, but unfortunately that opportunity has gone for them at this tournament in Qatar.

Similarly, on more than four occasions, I've seen fans piling out of the stadiums at least 15 minutes before the final whistle is blown, the contrast of seeing fans arriving early and leaving early is strange to me.

Now we're at the quarter-final stage, the streets feel a lot calmer compared to last week, but I'm expecting things to liven up as we only have eight games left!

I just hope that everyone shows up for the last games and appreciates this magic we call the World Cup.