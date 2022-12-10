BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Who has made the top three

BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year will soon be announced - and the list has been whittled down to just three athletes.

It's between skateboarder Sky Brown, gymnast Jessica Gadirova and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

The top three contenders were announced live on Blue Peter and we'll find out the winner just before Christmas on Sports Personality of the Year.

Let's take a look at the top three and their sporting achievements!

Sky Brown

Sky Brown won the Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2021 and has had another brilliant year!

The 14-year-old put in a flawless trick-laden run to beat the reigning Olympic gold and silver medallists to defend her X Games Skateboard Park title.

If that wasn't enough - just a week later Sky put in another amazing performance to win in Des Moines on the Dew Tour.

Getty Images Jess Gadirova won a bronze medal at the Gymnastic World Championships

Jessica Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova is described as one of the rising stars in artistic gymnastics.

This year Jessica became Great Britain's first female all-around medallist at a World Championships when she took home a bronze medal.

She also won gold on the floor - becoming the fifth British individual gymnastics world champion in history - and won a silver in the British women's team.

In the summer she also retained her European title on the floor and won another silver in the team event.

Getty Images Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has won seven medals this year!

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won Young Sports Personality of the Year back in 2020 but she's had yet another year filled with diving success.

The 18-year-old won a team bronze at the World Championships over the summer.

She won two gold medals and one silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she also set a new personal best of 357.50 in the 10m platform final.

And to top it off, Andrea won two more golds and a team bronze at the European Championships.

Who made the top 10? Rehan Ahmed (cricket) Ben Bartram (wheelchair tennis) Sky Brown (skateboarding) Alice Capsey (cricket) Jessica Gadirova (gymnastics) Chelsea Hudson (goalball) Rico Lewis (football) Jayda Pechova (netball) Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving) Toby Roberts (sport climbing)

