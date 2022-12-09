The Game Awards 2022: From Stay to Splatoon 3 - Who won?

Nintendo/getty/anapurna

Some of the biggest games were celebrated last night at the Game Awards!

Held in Los Angles in the US, and livestreamed to millions, The Game Awards is a huge ceremony which not only recognises amazing games, but also teases some new ones yet to be released!

The Game Awards is very prestigious and last year's ceremony racked up a whopping 85 million views!

So, without further or do, which games won some of the top awards, and what surprises were there for fans? Find out below and let us know if you agree in the comments...

Best Debut Indie Game and Best Indie Game

Anapurna/BlueTwelve Studio

Cat-fans will be pleased to hear that the game Stray won not one, but two awards! - Best Debut Indie Game and Best Indie Game.

Indie is short for independent, which means that a game was usually made by a much smaller team of developers than big AAA studios.

In Stray players control a ginger cat who ends up lost in a futuristic robot city, and must uncover an ancient mystery in order to escape and return home.

Best Family Game

Nintendo

One of the big awards of the night was the Best Family Game which was scooped up by Nintendo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The game is an open world adventure game - and Kirby's first ever 3D game - where players can use Kirby's powers to transform into all sorts of shapes, including a car and a traffic cone!

Best Multiplayer Game

Nintendo

Best Multi-player Game was picked up by the inklings in Splatoon 3!

The game which was released on the Switch earlier this year takes players to the Splatlands where they meet the furry Mammalians, and battle against the Octavian Army, whilst covering everything in as much paint as possible!

Best Mobile Game

Marvel

Marvel Snap snapped up the award for Best Mobile Game.

The fast-paced card game features heroes from the Marvel Comic Universe, which players can collect and battle with using clever strategies to defeat their opponents.

Best Sim/Strategy Game

ubisoft/nintendo

The award for Best Sim/Strategy game was won by: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

The game sees Mario and his friends team up with the Rabbids to help stop the evil Cursa and save the sparks.

Most Anticipated Game

Nintendo

The award for Most Anticipated Game went to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - for being the game that fans are looking forward to the most when it eventually releases.

The sequel to the hugely popular game Breath of the Wild will be released in May next year.

What else happened on the night?

Activision

But, it wasn't just about the awards! The ceremony also teased some upcoming new games like Crash Team Rumble - a multiplayer battle game featuring characters from Crash Bandicoot.

Fans were also treated to a new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie which reveals more of Mario's voice and takes us for a wander around the Mushroom Kingdom.

What do you think? Do you agree with the decisions? Let us know below!