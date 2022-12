Calling all Eurovision fans! Can't wait until Liverpool hosts next year's contest?

Well do not fear, as Junior Eurovision is just around the corner!

This year's event will feature artists from 16 different countries, including the UK, and will take place in Armenia's capital, Yerevan.

13-year-old Freya is representing the UK, and we sent Newsround reporter Nina to Armenia to meet her and get a behind-the-scenes look at the competition!