Harry and Meghan documentary: What we know so far

Lots of people have been watching the new Netflix documentary called 'Harry and Meghan'

This week a new Netflix documentary was released, called Harry and Meghan.

It's all about the two royals, and the series was also produced by them.

Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry is the brother of William who is now the Prince of Wales.

Lots of different people have been talking about it, and what it means for the royal family. Here's everything you need to know!

Meghan and Harry's son, Archie, was born in 2019

What is a documentary? A documentary is a non-fictional film, or TV show, explaining something going on in the world. It can be anything from history, to nature, to a celebrity's life! Documentaries you might have seen before include Blue Planet, or Walking with Dinosaurs.

The history of Harry and Meghan

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals.

This meant they lost their titles as "His / Her Royal Highness" and stopped receiving money from the public.

They said they wanted to have more privacy for their family, especially their children.

Harry kept the title of "Prince" because he was born into the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II said she supported Harry and Meghan's decision

Since then, Harry and Meghan have been interviewed about their experiences of the royal family.

In an interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan spoke about a royal staff member discussing the potential skin colour of their son Archie before he was born.

When this interview came out, the Royal Family said the issue would be "taken very seriously".

If you want to learn more about racism, click here.

Harry and Meghan were married in Windsor Castle, in 2018

What does the documentary talk about?

So far - although there will be more episodes in the future - the couple talk about how they fell in love, and what life is like for them having stepped away from their royal duties.

They talk about their experiences with racism, and with the media. They explained how getting a lot of attention from reporters on their private life was difficult for them.

Harry also said some members of the royal staff questioned why Meghan needed to be kept safe from reporters.

Meghan's Mother - Doria Ragland - was also interviewed for the documentary. She said she was "stalked" by the press - which means she was repeatedly followed around without her permission.

The documentary also shows some footage of their son, Archie, who is now three years old.

What have people been saying about it?

Like when Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey came out, a lot of people are not happy with what Harry and Meghan are saying about the Royal Family.

It has also been controversial because it is not fully known if Buckingham Palace - which is the office for the King and the Royal Family - was approached about the interview.

The Royal Family said they were not asked to give a statement and have now said they will not be giving one.

However, a member of staff at Netflix says they did ask Buckingham Palace to make a comment.

When someone makes a claim about someone else, on TV, or in the news, they are meant to give them a chance to tell their side of the story by asking them to comment on the claim.

The couple have spoken before about difficulties with their mental health and privacy

However, some people have praised Harry and Meghan for talking about their experiences in the Royal Family, especially around racism and mental health.

People were already talking about racism in the Royal Family earlier this month, after Prince William's Godmother and a former lady-in-waiting of Queen Elizabeth stepped down.

Lady Hussey was accused of racism after repeatedly asking the founder of a charity for black women and girls about her background.

Prince William said the comments Lady Hussey made were "unacceptable"

There are going to be another three episodes on Netflix next week, from the same series.