Puss in Boots: Do you have questions on the new film?

The new Puss in Boots film comes out later this month, and Newsround will be finding out all the exciting news from Florence Pugh, who plays Goldilocks in the film.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots as he looks to re-discover his nine lives.

It's a sequel to the Puss in Boots solo film, which came out in 2011.

What do we know about the film so far?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes out on February 3, in 2023 in the UK.

You might remember Puss in Boots for his role in the Shrek movies, where he is the brave but adorable swashbuckling cat.

In The Last Wish, Puss in Boots is sent on a mystical quest to find his nine lives, after using up eight of them.

He's lived a life of adventure, and discovered that he's pushed it a bit too far with only one life left!

Get ready to meet some new characters as well. Along the way Puss in Boots meets plenty of other cats, and an old woman that looks after them all.

However he's also being chased by the ruthless Goldilocks and her Three Bears, who are desperate to kidnap him.

This is the first time's we've met Goldilocks, and she's on a mission to capture Puss in Boots.