England vs France: Everything you need to know

Last updated at 06:33
Harry Kane of England and Kylian Mbappe of FranceGetty Images

It's England's biggest game at the World Cup so far, as the Three Lions get ready to take on World Champions France in the quarter finals in Qatar.

The winners will progress to the semi-finals against Portugal or Morocco.

Gareth Southgate's side are feeling positive with centre-back Harry Maguire saying they "really believe" they can win the World Cup this year.

Let us know if you'll be watching and who you're cheering on in the comments below!

England vs France
England squad before game against SenegalEPA
England are coming into the game against France following their spectacular 3-0 win against Senegal

It will be the first time the two sides have met in the knockout round of a men's major tournament.

There's added pressure for England's team as France lifted the World Cup trophy back in 2018 after an epic showdown with Croatia.

France celebrating winGetty Images
France won their last game against Poland 3-1
Who is going to win?
Kylian MbappeGetty Images
French striker Mbappe is the World Cup's leading scorer

Many people think France just have the edge over England, but centre-back Harry Maguire says the squad reckons they've got what it takes to go all the way to the final and bring that trophy home.

But their biggest threat seems to be from France's forward Kylian Mbappé, who is currently the tournament's leading scorer with five goals in four games.

England Midfielder Mason Mount said: "Mbappé is very dangerous.

"When you play against players like this you maybe give a bit more focus on them than usual because you know what they can do and how they can hurt you."

"But we are ready for that challenge. We know what we can do and how we've been playing." he said.

The game kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, 10 December.

Will you be watching the game? Who are you cheering on? Let us know in the comments below!

