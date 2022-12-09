England vs France: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

It's England's biggest game at the World Cup so far, as the Three Lions get ready to take on World Champions France in the quarter finals in Qatar.

The winners will progress to the semi-finals against Portugal or Morocco.

Gareth Southgate's side are feeling positive with centre-back Harry Maguire saying they "really believe" they can win the World Cup this year.

England vs France

England are coming into the game against France following their spectacular 3-0 win against Senegal

It will be the first time the two sides have met in the knockout round of a men's major tournament.

There's added pressure for England's team as France lifted the World Cup trophy back in 2018 after an epic showdown with Croatia.

France won their last game against Poland 3-1

Raheem Stirling is back in Qatar after travelling back home to be with his family following a burglary at his home in Surrey.

Who is going to win?

French striker Mbappe is the World Cup's leading scorer

Many people think France just have the edge over England, but centre-back Harry Maguire says the squad reckons they've got what it takes to go all the way to the final and bring that trophy home.

But their biggest threat seems to be from France's forward Kylian Mbappé, who is currently the tournament's leading scorer with five goals in four games.

Who else is playing in the quarter-finals? Croatia v. Brazil Netherlands v. Argentina Morocco v. Portugal

England Midfielder Mason Mount said: "Mbappé is very dangerous.

"When you play against players like this you maybe give a bit more focus on them than usual because you know what they can do and how they can hurt you."

"But we are ready for that challenge. We know what we can do and how we've been playing." he said.

The game kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, 10 December.

