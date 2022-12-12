Andrea is one of BBC's Young Reporter competition winners and at 13-years-old, she's the youngest member of Team GB's artistic swimming squad.

Imagine holding your breath, doing gymnastics and ballet all while under the water... well that's what artistic swimming is like.

You might know the sport as 'synchronised swimming', but the name of the sport was changed a few years ago.

One day, Andrea hopes to win a gold medal at the Olympics! Take a look at a day in her life.