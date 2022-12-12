play
Watch Newsround

BBC Young Reporter: What is artistic swimming?

Andrea is one of BBC's Young Reporter competition winners and at 13-years-old, she's the youngest member of Team GB's artistic swimming squad.

Imagine holding your breath, doing gymnastics and ballet all while under the water... well that's what artistic swimming is like.

You might know the sport as 'synchronised swimming', but the name of the sport was changed a few years ago.

One day, Andrea hopes to win a gold medal at the Olympics! Take a look at a day in her life.

Watch more videos

BBC Young Reporter: What is artistic swimming?
Video

BBC Young Reporter: What is artistic swimming?

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines
Video

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines

Why watching the World Cup is different in China
Video

Why watching the World Cup is different in China

How to perfectly wrap any present
Video

How to perfectly wrap any present

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians
Video

Dan Rhodes gives his top tips for young magicians

'This is our school and we love it here'
Video

'This is our school and we love it here'

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Happy News: stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: stories to make you smile

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Environment news around the world
Video

Environment news around the world

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

Freya Skye UK's contestant

UK's Freya wins public vote in Junior Eurovision

comments
hands-holding-a-present-for-an-eco-friendly-christmas-2019

Five top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

comments
the amazing cloud formation

Check out these funky cloud waves!

comments
Newsround Home