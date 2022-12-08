Kylian Mbappé: Five facts about France's World Cup 2022 star

Getty Images

He's a world champion superstar, the second-most expensive footballer on Earth, as fast as an Olympic sprinter and a big part of France's attempts to win a second World Cup in a row.

When Kylian Mbappé lines up for France against England on Saturday night, the Three Lions will know they'll have a big job keeping the tournament's top scorer quiet.

Mbappé has five goals in four games so far in Qatar - so here's five facts about the French forward that you may not know about.

Childhood

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Why these former players 'can't get enough' of 'superstar' Mbappé

When Mbappé was just six months old in 1998, France won their first World Cup at the Stade de France stadium, just 11km from the young Kylian's family home, near Paris.

Kylian's idols were French midfielder Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo who he had posters of on his bedroom wall.

Instagram/k.mbappe

But Mbappé's other big love is music, between the ages of six and 11 he attended a centre for the performing arts, where he learnt to sing, read music and play the flute.

Kylian left home at just 12 years old to become a footballer. He then moved to Monaco at 14 and made his professional debut at just 16 years old.

He's fast, really fast!

Getty Images Kylian Mbappé playing for Monaco in Paris in 2016

Although Mbappé is one of the fastest players in the world of football, how does he compare to world-record Olympic sprinter, Usain Bolt?

While playing for his club Paris Saint-Germain Mbappe actually clocked a top speed of 23.6 mph (38 km per hour), 0.25mph faster than Usain average speed during his 100m world record win in 2009.

Getty Images

However Mbappé can only achieve that top speed for a short amount of time.

So that means Usain Bolt - who maintained a high speed for the entire 100 metres - would still win in a race between the two.

The second most expensive player in history

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The best of Mbappé as he reaches a total of nine World Cup tournament goals

In 2017, Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco on loan, before making the move permanent a year later for 180m euros (£166m) - the second most expensive transfer ever.

Mbappé has gone on to score 190 goals in 237 games for the French champions, where he plays alongside Neymar and Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Getty Images Mbappé signed a new contract with PSG in May 2022

In May 2022, Mbappé signed a new three-year deal to stay with PSG after it looked likely that he would move to Spanish team Real Madrid.

However, he has not ruled out a move to the European champions saying that his Real Madrid dream was "never over".

He's the godfather to two pandas!

Reuters

Last year Mbappé became godfather to two baby pandas named Huanlili and Yuandudu born at Beauval Zoo in France.

Mbappé's role as godfather is mainly to create publicity and awareness for the species.

At the time he said: "It's a great pride, just to see them is an honour."

A global star who gives to charity

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kylian Mbappé: PSG star wants new charity to help kids. (2020)

After winning the World Cup with France in 2018 four years ago, Mbappé announced that he had donated his entire £380,000 wage for the tournament to a children's charity.

Two years later the forward set up his own charity IBKM 'Inspired by Kylian Mbappé' supporting 98 children who come from all over Paris.

Getty Images Mbappé meeting children in his home town of Bondy, France

Mbappé was named alongside Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar as the most influential footballers on Instagram due to play at the 2022 World Cup.

He has 75.7 million followers on the social media platform, 25 times more followers than the French president Emmanuel Macron.

His folded arms and knee-slide goal celebration has become iconic and even featured on the Fifa 21 cover, making him the youngest footballer to appear on the sleeve of the game.