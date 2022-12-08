World Christmas Jumper Day: What is it?

SDI Productions Why not get the whole family involved in some festive jumper fun?

You might see a lot more funky festive outfits than usual today, as it is World Christmas Jumper Day!

Millions of people will put on a Christmas jumper to help raise money for children all over the world.

Zoltan Tarlacz Some Christmas jumpers have all sorts of things attached to them - even bells or baubles!

People traditionally start to wear Christmas jumpers in December, in the lead up to Christmas day.

You might be planning on wearing one for Christmas Day itself, or your school might be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day.

Why did Christmas jumper day start?

The day was first set up by Save the Children - a charity that helps children all over the world.

The first official Christmas jumper day was held in 2012. People wear a Christmas jumper to celebrate the festive season, and donate money to the charity.

Image by cuppyuppycake As well as making your own Christmas jumper, you could try making your own decorations!

Save the Children helps children who might have access to education, healthcare or a safe place to stay.

They advise governments across the world, and help children during wars or natural disasters.

Christmas Jumper Day in 2022

As well as giving you a chance to put on a festive outfit for the day, Save the Children encourages everyone to donate to the charity if they're wearing a jumper.

This year, the UK government promised to donate double whatever is given to the charity. Save the Children has recommended people reuse Christmas jumpers, instead of buying a new one.

They also said if you don't have a Christmas jumper you can jazz up a current one with homemade paper snowflakes, or cotton wool.

Trying to be more sustainable this Christmas? Check out our guide here!

