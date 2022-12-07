Watch more videos

play
"I got to find new flowers I never knew existed"

Plants are a big part of our natural world, but how much do you know about the ones you see in the green spaces and parks near you?

Richard Scott is a plant expert and ecologist from the Scouse Flowerhouse project in Liverpool, and he's passionate about the plants growing all around us and the important role they play in our environment.

One group of students got the chance to learn about some of the wildflowers growing in their local area, why sowing wildflower seeds is key for seeing them thrive and how flowers like this help support other wildlife.

