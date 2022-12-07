Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2022: In pictures
Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has revealed the winning images, captured all around the world, from their Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition. Take a look at some of the top pics below!
This picture was taken in Stokknes in south-east Iceland. The photographer said they decided to try their luck in one of its most iconic locations. It had snowed the day before, and the air mixed fallen snow with the fine sand, making the textures on the ground incredibly beautiful!
Asier López Castro
The lights are usually only seen in high-latitude regions such as Iceland, Greenland, Norway and parts of Canada. But this lucky photographer was treated to a magnificent display above Point Betsie Lighthouse in the American state of Michigan.
Marybeth Kiczenski
This dazzling display also appeared in Iceland. The photographer was due to fly home the day of the solar storm, but changed their plans so they could capture this spectacular picture! Talk about the right choice!
Jannes Krause
The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a phenomenon that appears as shimmering waves of light when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun. This photo was snapped in East Greenland.
Virgil Reglioni
The most common colour seen in the Northern Lights is green but they can appear in a range of colours including pink, red, yellow, blue and even orange or white! They can also be a mixture of these colours as this photograph, taken in Norway proves!
Virgil Reglioni
This photo shows the lights above Tombstone Mountain Range in Canada's Yukon Territory. The photographer managed to make the most of the dark nights for shooting the Aurora as the Moon didn’t make it above the horizon.
Rachel Jones Ross
Some photographers show real dedication when it comes to taking a perfect photo. This picture was taken in sub-zero temperatures after 2-hour midnight hike across Castner Glacier in Alaska! We reckon it was worth it.
David Erichsen
The Lofoten Islands are located in Norway's Arctic circle and are known for their views of the Northern Lights. They certainly lived up to their expectations with this dazzling display.