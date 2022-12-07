Northern Ireland: Michael O'Neill to return as Northern Ireland manager

Getty Images O'Neill was previously Stoke City manager until August this year

Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland boss - for the second time.

The 53-year-old first managed the national side for nine years, until 2020.

He succeeds Ian Baraclough who was sacked from the post in October.

O'Neill will take charge of Northern Ireland with the first aim of getting the team to Euro 2024.

Getty Images O'Neill led Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals in France - their first major tournament in 30 years

His appointment is due to be officially announced this week after successful talks with the Irish FA.

O'Neill was previously in charge from December 2011 to April 2020, during which he led his country to Euro 2016 - Northern Ireland's first major tournament in 30 years.

At the finals, the team reached the last-16 before narrowly losing to Wales.

Northern Ireland will face Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in the forthcoming Euro qualifiers which begin in March 2023.