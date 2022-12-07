Wind power: New law could lead to more wind farms in UK

Construction Photography/Avalon Wind farms are a huge source of renewable energy but some people don't want to live near turbines

It could now be easier to build more wind farms on land in the UK.

The government has relaxed restrictions on planning wind farms - which means there could be fewer steps when deciding to build one.

A wind farm is a collection of wind turbines, usually in a windy space, which create energy when wind hits the turbines' blades.

Wind farms are a source of renewable energy - which means they don't need coal, oil or gas to create electricity.

Some people say that wind farms are not reliable enough as the wind does not blow all the time and that the turbines ruin the landscapes they are on.

Construction Photography/Avalon This large wind farm is in Rochdale in the UK, up on a hill

How do wind farms work? You might have seen a wind farm before - it's essentially a large group of wind turbines! Wind turbines are large columns, with a set of blades at the top. These blades are the start of what helps turn the energy from the wind, into electricity for us to use. When the wind blows, it turns the blades on the top of the turbine. These blades moving produce kinetic energy. The kinetic energy powers a shaft in the nacelle - which is just behind the blades. A generator in the nacelle then turns the kinetic energy into electrical energy.

Christopher Furlong As well as wind farms on the land, we also have some out in the sea, which are called offshore windfarms

Why is the government talking about wind farms?

To set up a wind farm in the UK, you have to go through a special process.

If you're an energy company planning to build one, you need to go through the government, as well as doing a public consultation in the area - which is basically making sure locals are happy with a wind farm being put up.

Currently, wind farms can only be set up on specific areas of land that had already been chosen for it.

The rule was made in 2015, when David Cameron was prime minister, and led to fewer sites being approved for building.

GERARD JULIEN Solar power is another type of renewable energy - it uses the light from the Sun to create electricity

How did the rules change?

Some MPs from the Conservative party - the political party that is currently in charge of the UK - were not happy with the rule, and wanted to make it easier to build wind farms.

They argued that the more wind farms that can be built, the more renewable energy can be made.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said he would uphold the rules but after pressure from some Conservative MPs the government then decided that the rules would be relaxed.

The government will also seek views on developing local partnerships for "supportive communities" - by, for example, granting them energy bill discounts in exchange for hosting new wind farms.

OLI SCARFF Lots of people have been talking about renewable energy due to fuel prices rising - some people say energy could be cheaper if created more using renewable resources like wind and solar

What have people said about the decision?

Greenpeace - an environmental campaign group - say it is a "no-brainer" that the changes to the rules go ahead.

They said they "wonder why it has taken so long" but are glad the decision has been made.

Lisa Nandy is an MP for the Labour party - which is the current opposition party to the Conservatives.

She said the plans for creating more wind energy are still "very restrictive", even with the new changes, and called for more renewable energy farms.