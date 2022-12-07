World Cup 2022: Morocco and Portugal through to quarter-finals

Getty Images Morocco are through to their first ever World Cup quarter-final

It was a really exciting night of football as the final two World Cup quarter-final spots were decided!

Morocco made history by beating Spain in a nerve-wracking penalty shoot out, while Portugal - without Ronaldo for most of the match - thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to both keep their hopes alive in the World Cup .

The two countries will now face each other on Saturday 10 December for a place in the semi-finals.

Here's how all the drama unfolded!

Historic penalty-shoot out

Getty Images 24-year-old Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scored Morocco's winning penalty

There were huge celebrations from Moroccan fans around the world last night as the Atlas Lions made World Cup history by going further than any Morocco team before.

Morocco's shock penalty shootout victory over Spain also means that they are the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it into the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Spain dominated possession throughout the match but failed to create many chances against Morocco's stubborn defence.

The match finished goalless after extra time, meaning the winners needed to be decided by the dreaded penalty shootout.

Getty Images Moroccan fans around the world celebrated the victory, including here in San Francisco in America where the City Hall was lit up in the colours of the Moroccan flag

Spain missed all three of their penalties, before Achraf Hakimi struck the winning spot-kick for Morocco in a 3-0 penalty shootout victory.

The result means that Spain become the first nation in World Cup history to lose four penalty shootouts.

Such was Morocco's achievement, their manager Walid Regragui received a phone call from the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI after the match to congratulate the team.

Ronaldo dropped to the bench

Getty Images Ronaldo was dropped to the bench - for the first time since 2008

The final last-16 match saw Portugal take on Switzerland.

The game began with surprising news as Portugal's manager decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up.

It was the first time in 14 years that Ronaldo hadn't started in a major tournament for his country.

However, his replacement, Goncalo Ramos certainly didn't disappoint.

The 21-year-old scored Portugal's first goal and then added two more after half-time to produce this World Cup's first hat-trick!

Getty Images Goncalo Ramos was just 5 years old when Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal for Portugal!

Ronaldo was finally introduced from the bench in the 73rd minute.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji pulled a goal back for Switzerland but three more goals from Pepe, Guerreiro and a superb late strike in injury time from Rafael Leão meant the game ended 6-1.

Morocco and Portugal will now face each other on Saturday 10 December for a place in the semi-finals.