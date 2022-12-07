play
Can you name the underwater Disney song?

Last updated at 10:16
Man claims to be the first to play a working piano underwater

A YouTuber from Bristol is claiming to be the first person to play a working piano underwater.

And to mark the occasion, Joe Jenkins decided to play a Disney song whilst submerged in sea water in Dorset. This definitely NOT something you want to try at home.

The pianist, who has more than 4 million subscribers said the stunt had taken him two years to plan.

But can you tell which song he is playing?

Have a listen and then have a go at our vote! Let us know in the comments if you got it right!

