Can you name the underwater Disney song?

A YouTuber from Bristol is claiming to be the first person to play a working piano underwater.
And to mark the occasion, Joe Jenkins decided to play a Disney song whilst submerged in sea water in Dorset. This definitely NOT something you want to try at home.
The pianist, who has more than 4 million subscribers said the stunt had taken him two years to plan.
But can you tell which song he is playing?
