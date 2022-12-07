Can you name the underwater Disney song?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Man claims to be the first to play a working piano underwater

A YouTuber from Bristol is claiming to be the first person to play a working piano underwater.

And to mark the occasion, Joe Jenkins decided to play a Disney song whilst submerged in sea water in Dorset. This definitely NOT something you want to try at home.

The pianist, who has more than 4 million subscribers said the stunt had taken him two years to plan.

But can you tell which song he is playing?

Have a listen and then have a go at our vote! Let us know in the comments if you got it right!

