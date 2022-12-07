Great British Bake Off: Presenter Matt Lucas is leaving

Love Productions Matt Lucas (far right) was a Bake Off presenter across three series

The presenter of the Great British Bake Off Matt Lucas has confirmed he is saying goodbye to the famous tent and leaving the show.

Matt has co-hosted the programme for three years alongside Noel Fielding. He said it has been a "delicious experience" , but that he could no longer commit to overseeing the bakes with his other projects.

"I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else," the comedian said on social media.

A replacement presenter has not been announced yet by Channel 4.

Getty Images Matt and Noel have been presenting Bake Off together for three years

Matt said the reason why he is leaving is because he needed to balance his workload with other shows.

He said: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

"I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Noel Fielding, who presented with Matt said: "I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness.

I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings and I will miss us giggling like naughty schoolboys when Paul says 'eggy' in his Scouse accent.

"You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure."

Show judge Paul Hollywood wished Matt luck, while fellow judge Dame Prue Leith thanked him for "bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent".

Matt Lucas replaced Sandi Toksvig in 2020 - she used to present the show with Noel Fielding.

Love Productions, which makes the programme, said it was thankful to Matt for his work on the show, including during Covid, "which required a great sacrifice and an enormous dollop of humour".

"We consider Matt to be very much part of the Bake Off family and are extremely grateful for his part, along with Noel, in looking after very many bakers," the show's producers added.