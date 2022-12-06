play
Watch Newsround

Jonathan the tortoise turns 190!

At nearly 200 years old, Jonathan the tortoise holds the title for the world's oldest known living land animal and this month, he was also named the oldest tortoise ever!

Jonathan's actual birthday isn't known, but experts believed he was hatched all the way back in 1832, meaning he'll be celebrating his 190th year.

Jonathan has been celebrating reaching the mammoth milestone at his home on the island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean where he has lived since 1882.

Jonathan had a huge three day party over the weekend and locals were invited to visit Jonathan to wish him a happy birthday.

Jenny has more.

