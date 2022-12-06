All change for England and Wales rugby union sides

Getty Images

England and Wales men's rugby union sides are both changing their coaches after a run of poor form for both teams.

England have sacked their head coach Eddie Jones, just nine months before the Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is leaving and will be replaced by the man he replaced in the job back in 2019, Warren Gatland.

Gatland left as Wales coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup and returns in charge of the national side for next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, and potentially the 2027 tournament.

England's poor form



As head coach of England, Eddie Jones won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

But his sacking follows a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign, which saw one win from four matches and only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022 as a whole.

I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future. Eddie Jones , Former England head coach.

Jones, who's Australian, said he was "pleased" with what he had achieved with England adding that "I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future".

"Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers," he added.

England lost the Autumn International match against South Africa who comfortably won 27-13

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team until a full time replacement can be found.

England's next fixture is home to Scotland in the opening round of the 2023 Six Nations on 4 February. The World Cup, hosted by France, starts in September.

Gatland's return

Warren Gatland Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach is returning

Wayne Pivac took over from fellow New Zealander Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But during his final year in charge, Wales only won three out of 12 games.

Pivac's three-years as Wales coach also saw the side fall to ninth in the world rankings, having won 13 games, lost 20 and drawn one.

Wayne Pivac is being replaced by Gatland, the man he replaced in 2019

In contrast, Warren Gatland is Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach, having won three Grand Slams during his previous 12-years in charge. He also took Wales to the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 World Cups.

Wales also got to the top of the world rankings with Gatland in charge, after a 14-match unbeaten run.

Wales narrowly lost at home to Australia 39-34 in November

Professional sport is all about preparation, values and results Warren Gatland , Wales coach

Gatland said he was "very much looking forward to returning", with his immediate priorities the Six Nations and World Cup.

"This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby," he said.

"A country which made my family and I so welcome, when we first arrived 15 years ago, and all the time we were there.

"There is little time for sentiment, professional sport is all about preparation, values and results."