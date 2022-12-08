play
Children interview Sir Keir Starmer about cost of living

"Would the cost of living crisis be so bad if Labour were in charge?"

As part of a special series Newsround is giving kids the opportunity to speak to the leaders of different political parties in the UK, to find out what they think about the cost of living..

In this interview we speak to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Asked how he would tackle the issue of people struggling to buy food and pay bills, Sir Keir said: "I don't want to live in a society where people have to go to foodbanks to live. I want to live in a society where people have got enough money in the first place to be able to get the food they need."

He said that Labour would tax oil and gas companies to stop the energy price cap from rising in the UK, invest in renewable energy, like wind and solar power, and insulate more homes to keep heat in.

