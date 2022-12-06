YOUR unusual Christmas decorations!

We asked you to send in your strange and wonderful Christmas ornaments and you didn't disappoint. Here are some of the special decorations you have sent in so far.
As if broccoli wasn't strange enough, HermioneGrangerfan02 went one better: "The weirdest ornament we have is a pickle! My mum got it because my nickname is pickle."
Sticking with veg, we've had broccoli and a pickle - what about a carrot? Thanks to Potterlover2007 for sending in this photo of Kevin the Carrot. Merry Christmas Kevin!
Kdogpizzab sent us several homemade designs including this: "The first images show a half orange/red circle I don’t know what it is as I made it in class years ago. I still like it." So do we! Perhaps it's like an Xmas tangerine?
This sender may be called Cookie and Rabbit Lover but we think they must love all wildlife to have a decoration like this. "My weird Xmas decoration. It is a flamingo and it is weird because you wouldn't normally think of them at Christmas time." they said.
Look at this cute little puppy... oh hang on, it's not a puppy, it's a lama! "This is my dancing Christmas lama!" says CWA888. "It dances while playing the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Love it!
At last something a bit normal - looks like a Christmas tree but are those... feet? Yes, says Emily: "It is a sparkly pine cone on legs." Amazing!