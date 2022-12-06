December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas

EPA

Extra rail strikes have been announced over the Christmas period, the RMT union says.

Train and station staff are expected to walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December in a protest over pay and conditions.

A new deal was offered made by the company on Sunday but the union is advising members to reject it.

The new dates, which would affect many people travelling for Christmas, are in addition to strikes by rail workers which have already been announced and begin next week.

Passengers had already been warned to plan their travel well in advance over Christmas, although many trains do not run over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Getty Images

The RMT represents staff at Network Rail, who maintain the railways and include signallers and maintenance workers. It also represents workers at 14 train operating companies.

Rail unions want to get pay rises for staff that keep up with the cost of living as well as improvements to working conditions.

Despite these strikes going ahead, the RMT will continue to hold talks with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies.

Strike dates As well as the strikes on 24-27 December, industrial action will take place on: • 13-14 December • 16-17 December • 3-4 January • 6-7 January

What has been said?

Getty Images Mick Lynch is the leader of the RMT union

The RMT union is putting the latest pay offer to a vote of its members but is advising them to reject it - RMT leader Mick Lynch said it was "not acceptable".

Following a meeting to discuss the offer, Mr Lynch said it was "unfortunate that the union had been compelled to take this action".

"We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members," he added.

Network Rail had said the latest offer was its "best and final".

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, said the RMT "are playing fast and loose with people's Christmas plans"

A government minister said the RMT had rejected a "good settlement" on pay and conditions. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the latest developments were "incredibly disappointing".

The Labour Party has called for the government to do more to prevent strikes this Christmas.