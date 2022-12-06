Neymar scores as Brazil thrash South Korea

Getty Images Party time!

Players dancing, carnival music, amazing goals, and thousands of fans in yellow enjoying themselves...

You can definitely say Brazil enjoyed themselves at the World Cup on Monday night!

Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior all scored as they beat South Korea 4-1 in their first knockout match.

Brazil will play Croatia next after Luka Modric's team knocked out Japan in the day's other match.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Brazil play carnival football against South Korea

Brazil scored all the goals in the first half, and although Vinicius Junior scored first, fans were chanting "Neymar, Neymar, Neymar" as the PSG star took a penalty, and doubled Brazil's lead.

It was Neymar's 76th goal for Brazil and his first appearance since he was injured in their first match.

Those goals were followed by strikes by Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta.

Getty Images

South Korea's didn't let Brazil have all the fun and in the second half, Paik Seung-ho smashed a long-distance goal too.

South Korea nearly had other moments too, but Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made several brilliant saves.

Many experts say that Brazil are the favourites to win this World Cup and after last night you can understand why!