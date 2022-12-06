Hedgerows: Campaigners call for more hedgerows to help biodiversity

Getty Images

Hedgerows bring beauty and character to the countryside and are essential for farmers, according to the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

The countryside charity want to increase the number of hedgerows by 40% within the next 30 years.

They argue that hedgerows also benefit the environment by providing shelter and shade for animals, as well as habitat for pollinators and predators that prey on pests.

They also connect habitats, protect soils, and absorb carbon emissions.

What do campaigners say?

Getty Images

More than 1,100 farmers were surveyed on behalf of the charity. Nearly 90% of those asked said hedgerows were important to them.

The main reasons for this were that hedgerows provide wildlife habitat and nature corridors as well as shelter for crops or livestock.

Getty Images

But many are in a poor condition across the country, and the charity say that there is a huge opportunity for farmers to plant and restore hedgerows.

However, almost all the farmers said they struggle with the time and money it takes to maintain them and they would need more support to do it.