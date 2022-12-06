play
Watch Newsround

COP15: Meeting to tackle threat of extinction for one million species

Last updated at 16:22
comments
View Comments
Northern white rhinoGetty Images
One of the last remaining rhinos of its kind

Nearly 200 countries will meet in Montreal in Canada this week to come up with a plan to protect the world's one million species threatened with extinction.

The meeting, sometimes called COP15, because it's the 15th 'conference of parties' is taking place nearly three years later than originally planned, due to delays caused by the Covid pandemic.

The delay has left the world without targets - designed to stop animal extinctions and reverse a global loss of nature.

Indri lemur and baby (c) Russ MittermeierRuss Mittermeier
The vast majority of lemur species, unique primates found only in Madagascar, are on the brink of extinction

The conference, which runs from 7 December to the 19 December, will bring together representatives from the 196 countries.

Not to be confused with the United Nation's climate change conference - COP27 - which took place in Egypt a few weeks ago, with the aim of reducing global temperatures - In Canada, COP15 negotiations are looking at a set of 23 nature targets aimed at halting and reversing "biodiversity loss by 2030".

Biodiversity refers to all the different living things on Earth, animals, plants, habitats such as rainforests and how they all fit together.

Climate change and other factors such as humans clearing land for buildings, are leading to a decline in numbers of animals, plants, and other species.

It's estimated that three-quarters of the world's land surface and 66 percent of its oceans had been significantly altered by human activity.

Habitat loss is one of the biggest threats to natureGetty Images
Habitat loss is one of the biggest threats to nature

The head of the government nature agency, Natural England, says countries must come together and agree to a plan.

"This isn't just about saving rare species," said Tony Juniper.

"It's about sustaining the web of life upon which humankind ultimately depends, for food, water, health and climate regulation."

Tree frogGetty Images

The outcome of the meeting will decide how the world will try to tackle the challenges of reducing the extinction risk of more than one million species, while protecting 30% of land and sea and repairing damaged ecosystems.

The aim is to achieve this by 2030, but some conservationist have said the target is "unrealistic" and to achieve this, 80 years is more likely instead of just eight.

Critics of the summit have previously said negotiations move too slowly and targets set are not realistic enough.

BeeVictoria Gill/BBC
We depend on pollinating insects for our food supplies

The UK government has committed to protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030.

But according to the Wildlife Trusts - which look after nature reserves in the UK, little progress has been made to date, with just 3% of land and 8% of the sea protected so far.

More like this

Amazon rainforest

UK rainforest: Lost ecosystem could be brought back across the country

Bornean orangutan

Biodiversity: UN report says ‘it is not too late’ to stop the world’s wildlife crisis

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boy snow

Chance of snow as temperature drops around UK

comments
14
Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac.

All change for England and Wales rugby union sides

comments
2
Jude Bellingham

Why everyone is talking about Jude Bellingham

comments
8
Newsround Home