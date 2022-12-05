Photographer spots incredible cloud inversion in Peak District

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out this amazing footage from Nige Varndell, and pictures from Luke Healy.

A photographer spotted an incredible weather phenomenon known as a cloud inversion, whilst on a walk in the Peak District in Derbyshire.

The incredible footage was captured by drone pilot Nige Varndell and his partner on a walk up the hill Mam Tor at 7:30 in the morning.

He said it was "absolutely spectacular" and a "special" moment.

What is a cloud inversion?

Cloud inversions, also known as temperature inversions, happen when warm and cold air flip upside down.

So a cold layer of air is trapped under a layer of warmer air.

When there is enough moisture in the air it creates a low blanket of mist and cloud on the ground.

This can create a beautiful sight for people looking down from high places like hills, making it appear like they are higher than the clouds!

How are clouds made?

Clouds are made from water that comes from air.

That's right! - the air that we breathe has tiny water gas particles in it, known as water vapour.

Warm air can hold a lot more water vapour, but colder air can't hold as much.

So, in colder air the water vapour joins together becoming little droplets of water, which then join together to become a cloud.