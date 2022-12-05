A photographer spotted an incredible weather phenomenon known as a cloud inversion, whilst on a walk in the Peak District.

The incredible footage was captured by drone pilot Nige Varndell and his partner on a walk up the hill: Mam Tor at 7:30 in the morning.

He said it was "absolutely spectacular" and a "special" moment.

Cloud inversions, also known as temperature inversions, happen when warm and cold air flip upside down.

So a cold layer of air is trapped under a layer of warmer air, creating a low blanket of mist and cloud on the ground.

This can create a beautiful sight for people looking down from high places like hills, making it appear like they are higher than the clouds!