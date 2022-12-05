UK Weather: Chance of snow as temperatures drop this week

Getty Images

There is a forecast of very cold weather and the possibility of snow this week as night-time temperatures drop to as low -6 Celsius(C) 21 Fahrenheit(F) in some places.

Frost and ice is expected across most of the country and a yellow weather warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland on Wednesday.

The average temperature for this time of year sees highs of between 6C and 9C. But forecasters are predicting temperatures this week averaging from 1C to highs of just 4C.

What is a yellow weather warning? A yellow warning is the least severe of the three types of weather warning; red, amber and yellow. It means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example travel disruption. Many people might be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected. People are advised to keep an eye on the latest forecast to work out how much they might be impacted, especially if the weather changes or gets worse. Newsround: What is a weather warning?

BBC Weather forecaster, Simon King said that, from Tuesday night and for the rest of the week, a northerly wind from the Arctic will make temperatures much colder.

"We're also going to see widespread hard overnight frost with temperatures dropping below freezing, hitting -2C to -6C by the end of the week,"

Getty Images

'Cold enough for anywhere in the UK to see snow.'

Although Scotland is currently the only place forecast to have snow, Simon says there is a chance of more snowfall across the UK.

"The situation is that it will be cold enough for anywhere in the UK to see snow."

However the forecaster added that most of the country will experience cold clear skies.

"Many more of us will have those cold, crisp, sunny mornings," said Simon.

Getty Images

The cold weather comes as many people are trying to cut down on heating costs at at a time when it's more expensive.

If you want to know more about what's being called the cost of living crisis - you can read more here.