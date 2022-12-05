UK Weather: Chance of snow as temperatures drop this week

There is a forecast of very cold weather and the possibility of snow this week as night-time temperatures drop to as low -6 Celsius(C) 21 Fahrenheit(F) in some places.
Frost and ice is expected across most of the country and a yellow weather warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland on Wednesday.
The average temperature for this time of year sees highs of between 6C and 9C. But forecasters are predicting temperatures this week averaging from 1C to highs of just 4C.
BBC Weather forecaster, Simon King said that, from Tuesday night and for the rest of the week, a northerly wind from the Arctic will make temperatures much colder.
"We're also going to see widespread hard overnight frost with temperatures dropping below freezing, hitting -2C to -6C by the end of the week,"
Although Scotland is currently the only place forecast to have snow, Simon says there is a chance of more snowfall across the UK.
"The situation is that it will be cold enough for anywhere in the UK to see snow."
However the forecaster added that most of the country will experience cold clear skies.
"Many more of us will have those cold, crisp, sunny mornings," said Simon.
The cold weather comes as many people are trying to cut down on heating costs at at a time when it's more expensive.
If you want to know more about what's being called the cost of living crisis - you can read more here.
