Junior Eurovision 2022: What is it? When is it taking place? Who's the UK entry?

Calling all Eurovision fans! Can't wait until Liverpool hosts next year's contest?

Well do not fear, as Junior Eurovision is just around the corner!

This year's event will feature artists from 16 different countries, including the UK, and will take place in Armenia's capital, Yerevan.

Not only that, the competition will be broadcast in the UK on CBBC and BBC One for the first time in its history!

But what is it all about? Keep reading to find out all you need to know!

What is Junior Eurovision?

Getty Images This year's contest is taking place in Armenia's capital Yerevan

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest first began in 2003 and was based on a Scandinavian song festival for children, called the Melodi Grand Prix Nordic.

The contest takes place every year and is for youngsters aged between nine and fourteen.

It's similar to the adult competition, with the winner decided by a panel of judges as well as votes cast online from people all over the world.

Over the years, forty countries have competed in the competition and fourteen countries have hosted the contest.

Armenian singer Maléna was named the winner in 2021, which is why the event is taking place in the country this year.

The most successful Junior Eurovision nation is Georgia, who have won the contest three times.

Who is representing the UK?

13-year-old Freya's song is called 'Lose My Head'

13-year-old Freya Skye will represent the United Kingdom, with the song 'Lose My Head'.

This will be the first time that the UK has sent a representative since 2005, although Wales have previously sent singers to take part, most recently Erin Mai in 2019.

'Lose My Head' is described as being 'energetic' and is about friendships, moving on and leaving the past behind.

Freya, who in her spare time enjoys cuddling her dog Ruby and supporting her favourite football team, Tottenham Hotspur, was told she had been picked as the UK entry during what she thought was another audition.

Instead she was surprised by West End performer, Lucie Jones, who broke the news that she had already been selected to go Armenia.

Freya said: "I couldn't believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn't feel real that I'm going to be representing the UK.

"I'm going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud," she added.

The teenage singer, who has previously appeared on BBC Introducing - a radio show for unsigned musicians - was picked from auditions that included several other talented children.

How can I watch it?

EBU Maléna was named the winner of the last contest in 2021

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is being broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition's history.

You can watch the event on BBC One and CBBC channel on Sunday 11 December at 3pm.