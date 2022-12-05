play
Have your say on England's 3-0 win

Last updated at 08:55
World Cup: England fans react to 3-0 win over Senegal

England have made it through to the World Cup quarter-finals!

The Three Lions beat African champions Senegal 3-0, with goals from Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson.

Next up is a tough match against reigning world champions France and their superstar striker Kylian Mbappé. Are you feeling confident?

How do you think England have played so far? Were you impressed with their performance against Senegal - and do you think football could finally be coming home?

Head to the comments and let us know!

