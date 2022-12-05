play
Christmas elves: What have they been up to so far this festive season?

If you have some Christmas elves in your home too, let us know what adventures they have been getting up to!
Potterlover2007 sent us their elf Elsa, who came in her new outfit of a tinsel skirt and pompom! She also brought a gift - some socks, chocolate reindeer and reindeer dust!
Elf and socksUGC
Jasnoor, aged 11 said: "When I woke up this morning I saw this guy sitting in my sleigh on my bedside table! My sleigh was on another table how did it get here? And he's holding tiny presents! It was crazy me and my brother loved it!"
Elf in sleighUGC
The StellarPandacorn is already imagining what tricks their elf will get up to, saying: "Last year, my elf went on holiday!"
Last year, my elf went on holiday!UGC
CrazyCartwheelingChameleon told us: "This is my Elf Bonzo and he has been sending a letter to us. I hope he doesn't get up to mischief..."
Elf on windowsillUGC
Kitten15 said: "These are our elves. They get us pyjamas every year and are really fun."
Elves with presentsUGC
Family_Life12 sent this picture, telling us that their elf is watching over them very carefully.
Elf in a vaseUGC
Kdogpizzab said the elves in their house are making sure they know that they're back for more Christmas fun.
Elf on the tableUGC
Not_Theo has a naughty elf in their house - leaving some toilet graffiti on the loo roll!
Elf on toilet rollUGC
Sju caught these elves stealing the baubles from their Christmas tree!
Christmas elvesUGC
PhoebeW sent us this pic of the elves Eli and Elliot enjoying some cereal - yum!
Elves in the fridgeUGC

