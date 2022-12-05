Christmas elves: What have they been up to so far this festive season?
If you have some Christmas elves in your home too, let us know what adventures they have been getting up to!
Potterlover2007 sent us their elf Elsa, who came in her new outfit of a tinsel skirt and pompom! She also brought a gift - some socks, chocolate reindeer and reindeer dust!
Jasnoor, aged 11 said: "When I woke up this morning I saw this guy sitting in my sleigh on my bedside table! My sleigh was on another table how did it get here? And he's holding tiny presents! It was crazy me and my brother loved it!"
The StellarPandacorn is already imagining what tricks their elf will get up to, saying: "Last year, my elf went on holiday!"
CrazyCartwheelingChameleon told us: "This is my Elf Bonzo and he has been sending a letter to us. I hope he doesn't get up to mischief..."
Kitten15 said: "These are our elves. They get us pyjamas every year and are really fun."
Family_Life12 sent this picture, telling us that their elf is watching over them very carefully.
Kdogpizzab said the elves in their house are making sure they know that they're back for more Christmas fun.
Not_Theo has a naughty elf in their house - leaving some toilet graffiti on the loo roll!
Sju caught these elves stealing the baubles from their Christmas tree!
PhoebeW sent us this pic of the elves Eli and Elliot enjoying some cereal - yum!