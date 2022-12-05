Harry Potter: Themed coin made to mark anniversary of first book

The Royal Mint

Harry Potter themed coins featuring the Hogwarts Express and many of the main characters, are to be made to mark 25 years since the first book was published.

The novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997.

The special tribute will be made by the Royal Mint who make all the UK's coins - but will be collectable items, rather than money you could spend in shops.

As well as the Hogwarts Express, coins in the collection feature Harry Potter, Professor Dumbledore and even Hogwarts itself on their own individual coins.

The Royal Mint

The Hogwarts Express collectable themed coin will be a 50p and will have Queen Elizabeth II's portrait appear on the "heads" side of the coin.

The Queens portrait will also appear on one of the other special coins, but the rest of the coins will have the new King's image instead.

How much will the coins cost? Prices for the Hogwarts Express coins range from £11 for a 50p version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold coin.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: "A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one.

"For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II's portrait has appeared on every official UK coin struck by the Royal Mint.

"This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain's longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King's first appearance on UK coins."

What do the Harry Potter coins look like?

Royal Mint/PA

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, some of the illustrations from the first book have even been reproduced in colour on some of the coins.

Many will have a special hidden feature - where a lightning bolt and the number "25" to mark the anniversary year, visible when the coin is moved towards direct light.

A laser was used by The Royal Mint to imprint the design onto coin making tools to make sure they look just how they should according to the books.