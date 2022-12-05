World Cup 2022: England beat Senegal 3-0 to reach quarter-finals
Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka mean the Three Lions will play defending champions France on Saturday evening for a World Cup semi-final spot. Check out the best pics from the night here.
The Three Lions met African champions Senegal in their first knockout stage match in Qatar. It was the first time the two nations had met at senior level at a World Cup.
Gareth Southgate's side got off to a slow, and sometimes nervy, start with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a fantastic save early on in the game from Boulaye Dia.
There was a carnival atmosphere in the stands with the Senegal fans making themselves heard as they filled the stadium with music, dancing and colourful costumes.
Jordan Henderson put England into the lead in the 38th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up the Liverpool captain to make it 1-0.
It was Henderson's third international goal for England and his first ever World Cup goal.
Captain Harry Kane fired in England's second goal just before half-time - his first goal of the tournament.
After half-time Bukayo Saka flicked in a delicate finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to make it 3-0.
The result means that England will now face defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.