Last updated at 07:42
image

World Cup 2022: England beat Senegal 3-0 to reach quarter-finals

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka mean the Three Lions will play defending champions France on Saturday evening for a World Cup semi-final spot. Check out the best pics from the night here.
The Three Lions met African champions Senegal in their first knockout stage match in Qatar. It was the first time the two nations had met at senior level at a World Cup.
England team photo ahead of the matchPA Media
Gareth Southgate's side got off to a slow, and sometimes nervy, start with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a fantastic save early on in the game from Boulaye Dia.
Jordan Pickford makes a save from Boulaye DiaReuters
There was a carnival atmosphere in the stands with the Senegal fans making themselves heard as they filled the stadium with music, dancing and colourful costumes.
Senegal fans in the stadiumGetty Images
Jordan Henderson put England into the lead in the 38th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up the Liverpool captain to make it 1-0.
Henderson scoring England's first goalPA Media
It was Henderson's third international goal for England and his first ever World Cup goal.
Jordan Henderson celebrating his goalGetty Images
Captain Harry Kane fired in England's second goal just before half-time - his first goal of the tournament.
Harry Kane scoring England's second goalGetty Images
After half-time Bukayo Saka flicked in a delicate finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to make it 3-0.
Bukayo Saka scoring England's third goalGetty Images
The result means that England will now face defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.
Foden, Kane and Saka celebrating togetherGetty Images

